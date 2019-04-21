Judith Kay Beckett Carter, age 77, of Columbia, died peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.

A celebration of Judy’s life will be held on Saturday, May 4 at the First Christian Church, 101 N. 10th Street, Columbia. A period of visitation will be held from 12:30-1:50 p.m. The formal program celebrating Judy’s life will begin at 2 p.m.

Judy was born in Auburn, NE, to Robert Liston Beckett and Norma Darlene Hall Beckett on Jan. 23, 1942. She attended school in Stella, NE, graduating in May 1960. She attended Graceland College in Lamoni, IA, from 1960 to 1963, and married Ronald Dean Carter on June 2, 1963 in Stella. She graduated from Westmar College in Le Mars, IA, in May 1964. Judy taught third and fourth grades in Kingsley, IA, from August 1964 to May 1965, and taught fourth and fifth grades at College Community Schools in Cedar Rapids, IA, from August 1965 through May 1969, helping to put Ron through University of Iowa School of Medicine.

Judy and Ron adopted Ronald Paul, born May 17, 1969 and Lyanna Renee, born July 20, 1971. Judy gave birth to Amy Susanne on Feb. 1, 1973. The Carter family lived in Oak Harbor, WA, from 1974 to 1976, then moved to Columbia.

In 1988, Judy received her M. Ed. from University of Missouri-Columbia in special education with emphasis on learning disabilities. She was a life member of the Mizzou Alumni Association, Columns Society and the Jefferson Club. She taught at Fairview Elementary in a L.D. (learning differently) resource room in the late 1980s and 1990s.

Judy was active in her church, Fairview Community of Christ, and several civic organizations, including Voluntary Action Center and Assistance League of Mid-Missouri. Along with Becky MacLellan she was instrumental in developing the ALMM Upscale Resale Shop, beginning in the late 1990s. Judy was exceedingly kind and generous; a wonderful wife, mother, friend, teacher, and volunteer. She loved to quilt, work in the yard, cook, travel and help others who were less fortunate.

She is survived by her husband Ron Carter; her brother, Bob Beckett (Sandra); her sister, Sue Beckett Reichard (Tim); her brothers-in-law Rick Carter and Tim Carter (Carol); her son, Paul Carter; daughters Ann Carter and Amy Carter Zschoche (Drake); grandchildren Jeremy, Miranda, Riley, Drake and Lauren; nieces and nephews Kermit, Don, Cindy, Kirt, Krisanne, Jeremy, Brandon, Brooke and Brynne.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her sister-in-law Carolyn Carter White; and her son-in-law Matt Gaumer.

On April 8, Judy’s brain was donated to Northwestern University Neurology where she had been in a six-year study of Primary Progressive Aphasia and Fronto-Temporal Dementia. She was cremated April 9 at Columbia Cremation Care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Assistance League of Mid-Missouri, Outreach International, Voluntary Action Center, Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Mizzou Alumni Association, Hospice Compassus or the church/charity of donor’s choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Columbia Cremation Care Center.