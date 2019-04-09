James Thomas "Tom" Odom, 84, of Hallsville, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 at Fenton Funeral Chapel in Centralia with funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m. Jed Angell will officiate the service. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Centralia City Cemetery.

Tom was born on Aug. 16, 1934 in LaClede County, the son of Paul Rook and Wilma Ellen (Massey) Odom. Tom married Marcia Phillips on Aug. 23, 1975 in Michigan Center, MI, and she survives of the home.

Along with his wife Marcia, Tom is survived by a daughter, Mary Ellen (Odom) Hall of Jefferson City; step-daughters, Vicki K. Edwards (Dennis) of Raymore, Dawn M. Eiken of Osage Beach; step-son, Stephen J. Wells (Susan) of Columbia; grandchildren, James Patrick Hall, Michael Hall (Coleen), Tyler J. Edwards (Erica), Autumn C. Jones (Matthew), Jeremy A. Eiken (Molly), Christopher D. Eiken; greatgrandchildren, Caden J. Jones, Calvin J. Jones, Elias S. Jones, Lukas O. Jones, Madeline M. Eiken, Stella A. Eiken, Rowan Kade Edwards; sister, Mary Ruth Agan of Lebanon; and sister-in-law, Pat Odom of Richland.

Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a sister, Lela May Ruble; a brother, John Robert Odom; and two sons, Donald P. and James D. Odom.

Tom graduated from Lebanon High School in 1952. He served his country in the United States Air Force. Upon returning home from the service, Tom attended and graduated from Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy in 1961 with a degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Over the years, Tom was employed at: Consumer Public Power District, Lincoln, NE; A. B. Chance Co., Centralia; Standard Haven Systems, Glasgow; and at Diversified Plastic, Centralia.

Tom valued participation in professional and civic organizations, at times serving as president of the local chapter of the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers, the Jaycees in Centralia, and the Centralia Kiwanis Club. Tom was a member of Friendship Christian Church in Centralia.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Donald P. Odom & James D. Odom Scholarship Fund at the Missouri University of Science and Technology, 1100 N. Pine St. Rolla, MO 65409-0650, or Friendship Christian Church, Centralia. Online condolences may be left at www.fentonfuneralchapel.com.