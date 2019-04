Delbert Baker, 80, of Prairie Home, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Riverdell Care Center in Boonville.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, April 8 at 2:00 p.m. at Santa Fe Trail Baptist Church in Boonville. A visitation will be held from 1:00-200 p.m. at the church on Monday. Services will be officiated by Rev. Jon Thoma.

Services are under the direction of H.T. May & Son Funeral Home in Boonville.