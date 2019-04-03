Glen Eugene (Gene) Baker, 92, departed this world on Saturday, March 30, 2019 to rejoin his beloved wife, Martha Gray (Arl) Baker, who preceded him in death in 2008.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 2 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at McSpadden Funeral Home in Ellington. Memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 3 at 11:00 a.m. at McSpadden Funeral Home. Interment will be in Polk Cemetery immediately following the service.

Gene was survived by a daughter, Brenda Wilson and her husband Mark of Columbia; a son, Dennis Baker and his wife Anita of Aurora; one brother, James Baker and wife Louise of Patton; four grandchildren, Nicholas Wilson and wife Kelsi of Oakland, CA, Christopher Wilson and wife Kacey of Lenexa, KS, Kurt Baker and wife Christina of Olathe, KS, and Kelsey Baker of Springfield; and one great-granddaughter, Elle Baker.

Also preceding him in death were one brother, Henry Baker, one sister Sylvia Baker and his parents.

Gene blessed James (Jake) and Jane Baker with his birth June 8, 1927. They resided in Reynolds County on a small farm in Dickens Valley west of Ellington. Early in his life the family moved to a farm on Logan Creek west of Ellington. He remained on that farm until his health required a move to Columbia to be near his daughter in 2013.

Gene attended grade school at the Exchange school and continued his education at Ellington High School. After graduation from high school, Gene enlisted in the Army where he served in the 11th Airborne and much of his service time was spent in Japan before his discharge in October of 1947. After the Army he returned home to Reynolds County to help with the family farm and in time became an electrician doing wiring work for several homes and businesses in the area. It was at one of those jobs that he met Martha Arl and they began dating, followed by a marriage in April of 1952. They left Reynolds County for a short period just after they were married to pursue work in St. Louis. After returning to the family farm about a year later, Gene and Martha purchased the farm from his mother and welcomed the birth of their children. Gene worked the farm raising Hereford cattle and Hampshire hogs for over 50 years. He also worked for a time at Johnson Lumber Company in Ellington followed by a short tenure with Ozark Lead Mines. He took a temporary clerk position at the Ellington Post office, which turned into a permanent clerk position and later a position as a rural carrier. In total he worked for the post office 23 years. Upon his retirement he settled back in as a full-time farmer. He continued raising cattle for several more years until age and health necessitated a slowdown in his physical activities. His retirement also afforded the time for Gene and Martha to do some long overdue traveling. He loved to travel and see new places.

He lived his life for Christ and enjoyed teaching and singing at the Ellington Church of Christ, where he and Martha were members.

The family would like to offer special thanks to Kim Myers, staff at Cedarhurst of Columbia and Hospice Compassus for their loving care and support during Gene’s final months.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, Fair Haven Children’s Home in Strafford, MO or Disabled Veterans Association.

There will be a celebration of life with coffee and ice cream Saturday April 6 from 3:00-4:30p.m. at Cedarhurst Living on Chapel Hill Rd, Columbia.