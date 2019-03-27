Timothy Michael Whalen, 47, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 29, at 7:00 p.m. at Parker-Millard Funeral Home, 12 E Ash St., Columbia. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. A burial service will take place Saturday, March 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery in Kansas City.

Tim was born on Sept. 11, 1971 in Kansas City, to Robert “Bob” and Elizabeth “Liz” (Shedrick) Whalen. An Eagle Scout, belonging to the Tribe of the Mic-O-Say and Order of the Arrow, and a varsity swimmer, Tim graduated from Park Hill High School in 1989, studied History at the University of Missouri and continued to work for the University until his passing. Tim was an avid reader, military and Russian history expert, board gamer, world traveler and devoted uncle to his three nieces.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, Bob; his sister, Kimberly “Kim”; and his grandparents, Alden and Catherine Shedrick and John “Jack” Whalen. He is survived by his mother, Liz; his sister, Catherine “Catie” (Randall “Randy”) Felker; grandmother, Catherine Whalen; nieces, Eliana, Hadley and Emory; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tim’s name to the Boy Scouts of America and the University of Missouri.

The family would like to extend gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center at the University Hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.