Edward J. Swanton, Jr., “Ed”, 80, passed away unexpectedly due to complications of his many health conditions in early February 2019 in Columbia.

A memorial service will be held at Compass Evangelical Free Church in Columbia, on Saturday, March 30, at 11:00 a.m. His body has been cremated, and there will be no interment.

Ed had recently moved to Columbia from Longmont, CO to be closer to family.

Ed was born in late April 1938 in Havre, Montana to Ina Faye Swanton (Safarik) and Edward Joseph Swanton, Sr.

Ed is survived by his only sibling, sister Sharon Wibbels of Arizona. Also surviving him are five daughters, Sheila Bowers, Shirley Shuler, and Suzzanne Lockaby of Kentucky, Sharon Saunders of Colorado, and Sara Smith of Missouri; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many great-nieces and nephews also survive him.

In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to the ALS Association Mid-America Chapter in his memory.