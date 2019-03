A Memorial Service for Ann Patricia Pollock, 52, of Laddonia, will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Laddonia.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Pollock passed away at 6 p.m. March 12, 2019 at University Hospital in Columbia.

Online condolences may be made at www,bienhofffuneralhome.com.