Ann Phillips, 74, of Mexico, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Monroe Manor in Paris.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 18th at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the church.

Ann was born on Feb. 24, 1945 in Mexico, the daughter of Sam L. and Mildred E. (Callahan) Mundy. On July 25, 1964 she married Glenn Phillips.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Chapter I.O. P.E.O., Molino Homemakers and had been active in 4-H as both a child and later as a leader.

In addition to her husband Glenn; she is survived by two children, Sean (Cindy) Phillips of Mexico and Erin (Michael) Engelmeyer of Springfield, MO; five grandchildren, Natalie and Ellen Phillips, Samuel, Zachary, and Caroline Engelmeyer; and one brother, Rev. Jon (Dolores) Mundy of New York.

Memorials may be made to the YMCA or 4-H in care of Arnold Funeral Home.

