Fortified by the sacraments of the Catholic Church and with his wife and daughters by his side,

Thomas Walter “Sarge” Hoffmann passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at SSM Health St.

Mary’s Hospital – Audrain.

He was born May 5, 1938, to Virgil and Billie (Obenhaus) Hoffmann in Hermann, Mo. On May 5, 1962, he was united in marriage to Judith Luppold at Saint George Church in Hermann.

Tom embarked on a life in uniform when he joined the United States Air Force in 1956, where he served primarily with NATO forces in Izmir, Turkey.

Upon his honorable discharge in 1960, he worked briefly for the Missouri Department of Revenue. He joined the Missouri State Highway Patrol on October 15, 1961. After nearly 33 years of faithful service, he retired as a sergeant in September 1994.

Tom continued his career in law enforcement by joining the Audrain County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy in 1995. He retired as a sergeant in 2002, completing more than four decades of public service.

Raised on a farm south of Hermann, Tom remained a country boy at heart. He was happiest while hunting, fishing or gardening.

In retirement, he enjoyed playing pool and pinochle and listening to country music with friends at the Mexico Senior Center. He also enjoyed reading and following the Saint Louis Cardinals, the Mizzou Tigers and Saint Louis Blues hockey.

He was a member of Saint Brendan Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his wife, Judy, of the home; two daughters, Colette Wilbers (Chris) of Springfield, Mo., and Jo Ellen Bacon (Brett) of Springfield, Mo.; five grandchildren, Helen Wilbers (Adam), Henry and Hannah Wilbers; and McKenzie and Dustin Bacon. His sisters include Anne Willimann (Gene), Gayle Weissenbach (Del), Katie Hendricks (Steve), sister-in-law Nanette Hoffmann and former sister-in-law Glessie Hoffmann, and a host of nieces and nephews, and their children.

Tom was preceded in death by an infant son, Gerard Walter; his parents, Virgil and Billie Hoffmann, and his brother, Jerome Michael Hoffmann.

Tom will be laid to rest in the Loutre Island Cemetery, north of Hermann, in a private graveside service for the immediate family.

Memorial donations may be made to Saint Brendan Catholic Church in Mexico, Mo., or the Mexico Senior Center, c/o Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, Mo., 65265.

Condolences at www.arnoldfh.com