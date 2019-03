Dale Monnig, 63, passed away suddenly at his home in Glasgow on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

A funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Monnig will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow, with Rev. Karen Alden officiating. Burial will follow the service at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Monday, March 4, at the funeral home.

Services are under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home.