James L. "Jim" Reynolds, 88, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at University Hospital in Columbia.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 1, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 St. Charles Road, Columbia, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Midway Locust Grove United Methodist Church cemetery, 2600 Locust Grove Church Road, Columbia.

Jim was born Dec. 26, 1930 in Columbia to Lewis and Edna Holloway Reynolds. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1949 and served in the Korean War before marrying his high school sweetheart, Sondra Caruthers, on Feb. 13, 1954. He was the manager of McKnight Tire Store in Columbia for many years, followed by several different occupations including being a pipefitter at the Callaway Nuclear Power Plant, selling hearing aids and driving an OATS bus. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, racing pigeons, working with his hands, reading and watching westerns, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include four daughters, Pam and Jim Clark of Columbia; Brenda and Bob Sexton of Newburgh, IN; Darla and Tim West of Dubuque, IA; and Tricia Foulke of Peculiar; nine grandchildren, Jamie (Karl) Hofeditz; Christopher (Erin) and Colin Sexton; Daniel (Andrea), Curtis, Andrew and Spencer West; and Kaylee and Charlie Foulke; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Jerry and Holly Reynolds of California; in-laws, Sue Caruthers, Eula Caruthers, Marcella and Bob Roberts, and Earl and Mariea Caruthers, all of Columbia; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sondra; and his sister, Elaine Stueve; his sister, Sue Hinshaw, died Feb. 16, 2019.

Memorial donations can be made to the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Administration Hospital, 800 Hospital Drive, Columbia, MO 65201, or to The Bluffs, 3105 Bluff Creek Drive, Columbia, MO 65201.

The family would like to thank Dr. Lana Zerrer at the VA and the staff at The Bluffs for their compassionate and loving care.