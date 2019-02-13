Paula Kay Sites, 64 of Centralia died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2018 at her home.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Paula was born on Jan. 26, 1955 in Mexico, MO, the daughter of Tom and Claudine (Lovelace) Lybarger.

Paula is survived by her mother, Claudine Lybarger of Laddonia; a daughter, Catina Mitchell and husband Cole of Holts Summit; grandson, Colton Mitchell of Holts Summit; siblings, Donna Bartlow, Doug Lybarger, Dewayne Lybarger, Tammy Grawe, Dawn Glover, Robin Maggard, and Travis Lybarger; father of Catina, Dwight Kuda and wife Sue of Centralia.

Paula married James Sites on Nov. 21, 1991 in Eminence, and he preceded her in death on May 9, 2013.

Along with her husband James, Paula was preceded in death by her father, Tom; a daughter, Shayla Taylor; and a brother, Jimmy Lybarger.

Paula worked for more than 30 years at 3M in Columbia, until her retirement.

Paula loved to read, go to garage sales, work in the garden and can produce. She had a great love of family and really enjoyed spending time with them, especially having dinners together. Paula had a love of puppies, adopting several over the years.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Audrain County Animal Shelter in care of Fenton Funeral Chapel, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.

