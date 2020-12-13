Rolla Technical Center's Practical Nursing program held its 54th annual Lamp Lighting Ceremony.

Rolla Technical Center’s Practical Nursing program held its 54th annual Lamp Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 4 in the RTC Board Room. The Lamp Lighting Ceremony, established in honor of Florence Nightingale, is a ceremony to recognize the students’ commitment to the profession of nursing at the midpoint in their education, the point at which students start transitioning from learning theory to applying theory in the clinical setting.

The focal point of the ceremony is the presentation and lighting of the lamps, which represent Florence Nightingale. The flame of the lamp, which is a symbol of knowledge, is lit by faculty to represent the passing of knowledge from faculty to students.

The ceremony started with the presentation of scholarships and concluded with the lighting of the lamps by each of the 20 students in the 2021 class. This year’s guest speaker was Keira Arlt, LPN, a 2019 graduate of RTC’s LPN program. Arlt gave the students an inspirational talk with tips on how to finish the program successfully and achieve their dreams of becoming a nurse.

Students received several scholarships during the ceremony from four local scholarship donors. Representatives from the Rolla Optimist Club, the Mo-Sci Charitable Foundation, the Rolla Lioness Club, and the Phelps Health Auxiliary and Volunteer Services were on hand to present their scholarships to students.