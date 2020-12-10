A former police officer in north central Missouri has been jailed without bond after being charged with statutory rape.

Mike Wilson, 25, a former officer for the Trenton Police Department, was arrested Wednesday and is being held without bond in the Grundy County Jail, according to online court records.

Trenton Police Chief Rex Ross said Wilson was fired from the department, where he had worked since July 2018. The rape investigation was conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Wilson was also being investigated after sending messages, including a shirtless picture, to a minor on Snapchat, The St. Joseph News-Press reported. Screenshots of the messages were posted on Saturday but have since been removed.

Ross declined to say if the statutory rape case involved the minor who received the online messages.

Court records don't identify an attorney to speak for Wilson.

Trenton is about 94 miles (151.28 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.