Local news briefs for Dec. 7, 2020

Devils Lake Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 Business Panel

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual event on Wednesday, December 9 at 8:30 a.m. This will be with a business panel discussing the COVID-19 pandemic. Panelist will include North Dakota Department of Commerce interim commissioner Shawn Kessel, North Dakota Department of Health director of the North Dakota Division of Disease Control Kirby Kruger, Devils Lake Mayor Dick Johnson, and Chief of Police Knowski. The meeting will be held over Microsoft Teams and the link can be found on the Devil Lake Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page.

COVID-19 Testing

Dec. 3 will be Lake Region District Health’s last Thursday Testing Event for the year as they will switch to Wednesdays following this week’s testing date. The following testing dates will be Dec. 9, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 all from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Thursday’s (Dec. 3) testing event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., or until the 450 tests run out, at the intersection of Highways 2 & 20 inside Leevers South. Masks & Pre-registration are required. Pre-Register at https://testreg.nd.gov/.

Devils Lake holiday light competition

The Devils Lake Chamber of Commerce, along with its sponsors, is encouraging residents to decorate their houses for a chance to win cash prizes. The deadline to register in the contest is Dec. 2 and houses must be decorated by Dec. 7. It is free to register and you can contact the Chamber of Commerce to register.

Each house will have a number and residents can vote for their favorite house by texting the house number to 539-203-3291. You can vote any time between Dec. 7 and Dec. 27.

There are three cash prizes. People’s Choice ($250) the public text vote, Best in Show ($150) voted on by sponsors, and Clark Griswold ($100), which is the award for most lights.

Lake Region State College “Battle Royale”

Lake Region State College has put together a virtual battle between local high school co-ops. Fans of each school can vote on the Lake Region State College Facebook page to advance their team into the next round. This week, the matchup is between North Border and Fordville Lankin Park River. Four Winds/Minnewaukan won last week's competition.

COVID-19 numbers

Ramsey - 23 new cases

Benson - 15 new cases

Nelson - three new cases

Towner - one new case

Eddy - no new cases

Cavalier - one new case

Source: North Dakota Department of Health

Weather

Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Evening: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Source: National Weather Service

Have local news that you want to be included? Email us at dlj-editorial@gannett.com