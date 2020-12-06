New officers were appointed to the OATS, Inc. Board of Directors at their December meeting.

Krissy Sinor, of Walnut Grove, was elected president and will begin her reign January 2021. She will replace outgoing board rresident Mel Sundermeyer, of Holt Summit, who served the previous two years. OATS, Inc. will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021.

Sinor joined the OATS, Inc. board in January 2017. She is the training coordinator for the Springfield-Greene County Library District in Springfield and conducts technology training programs for both adults and children. Sinor previously served on the Greene County Senior Citizens Fund Board and a supporter of OATS for many years. She has been a past presenter at the annual Show Me Summit on Aging and Health, and holds a Bachelor of Science in gerontology from Missouri State University.

Scott Kosky, of Springfield, was elected vice-president, and Darleen Rapp, of St. Louis, as secretary/treasurer and will being their reign January 2021 as well. Kosky joined the board in 2019 and Rapp in 2018.

OATS, Inc. (dba OATS Transit) is a 501c3 corporation and governed by a volunteer Board of Directors from around the state of Missouri. The company specializes in transportation for senior citizens, people with disabilities, and the rural general public of any age. The organization serves 87 Missouri counties with a staff of 600 employees. Last year the company provided more than one million trips to Missouri residents. Anyone who would like to find out how to ride, please visit the website at www.oatstransit.org, click on Bus Schedules to find a county and the phone number to call for service. Follow them online at facebook.com/oatstransit.