Learn how to select, install and sight in hunting scopes.

Optics such as hunting scopes for rifles are a valuable tool for accuracy when hunting wild game. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free firearms optics clinic from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Parma Woods Shooting Range, 15900 N.W. River Road, Parkville.

An MDC instructor will discuss how to select the right optic, options for mounting it, and how to mount it. How to bore sight and zero a new scope for accuracy will also be discussed. The seminar will help new hunters understand which of the many optics on the market are suited for their hunting or target shooting plans.

“Scopes seem complicated at first, but in reality, they are fairly simple to understand,” said Nathan Woodland, Parma Woods manager. “Once you understand the basics of how they are made and how they work, a good scope becomes a great hunting tool.”

Fine tuning optics for accuracy can make a major difference to hunter success.

“Selecting the right optic can help to make you a better shooter,” Woodland said. “Learning the features and adjustments can save you time, ammo, and money.

This seminar is open to participants ages 11 and older. Youths must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. MDC is following state guidelines for COVID-19 prevention. Protocols such as physical distancing and face masks will be followed.