Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meramec Regional Planning Commission's December board meeting and December Transportation Advisory Committee will be virtual through Zoom.

The Transportation Advisory Committee will convene at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, and will be discussing regional transportation priorities on the state system.

The Meramec Regional Planning Commission board will meet via Zoom at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. Committee meetings will be held at various times, prior to the 5 p.m. Dec. 10 meetings.

People wishing to access the meetings should contact the Meramec Regional Planning Commission at 573-265-2993 to register for a particular meeting so that login information can be emailed in advance of the meeting.

The Meramec Regional Planning Commission is a voluntary council of governments serving Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Osage, Phelps, Pulaski and Washington counties and their respective cities. Gasconade County Presiding Commissioner Larry Miskel serves as chairman of the board.