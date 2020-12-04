The Lake Area Chamber will be hosting their annual Holiday Networking Social a bit differently this year.

The Lake Area Chamber has decided “for the health of our holidays” to transition the Holiday Networking Social scheduled for December 15th into a drive through Santa visit for families.

The Lake Area Chamber invites local families to drive through Willmore Lodge on Tuesday, December 15th between 4:30-6:30pm.

Families will have the opportunity to drop off their Christmas lists and Santa letters, enjoy a hello wave from Santa Clause himself along with other favorite holiday characters, and leave with a special sweet treat.

Participants are also encouraged to bring any non-perishable food items as there will be a healthy holidays give back to support the local food pantries.