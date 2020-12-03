Devils Lake Journal has a new editor at its helm with the arrival of William “Kevin” Boyer who will officially step into the role January 4.

Prior to stepping into the role, he served as the editor of two weekly papers in the northern panhandle of Florida. Boyer started his journalism career as a watchdog reporter in Milton and has acted as an assistant editor at Santa Rosa’s Press Gazette in Milton, Florida. As a reporter, Boyer focused on local community issues and committed himself to ethical, honest reporting. Press Gazette Publisher Jim Fletcher said when Boyer hit the ground running upon beginning his journalism career.

“In no time at all, he familiarized himself with all the stories in our area and all the players within those stories. Fletcher said. “He quickly made Santa Rosa his adopted home and became known for writing fair and impartial stories. I’m certain he will do the same at his new journalistic home. I won’t be looking for a “new Kevin” because, quite frankly, I couldn’t do that. Instead, I will look for someone who is at least equally dedicated.”

Nicole Barefield, publisher of the the News and the Times-Advertiser, said Boyer had a strong background in community news and feature-reporting and was capable of managing multiple media platforms to, “ensure our audience receives the most up-to-date, fair and accurate reporting for their home communities.”

Boyer was named editor of Devil’s Lake Journal following the retirement of Louise Olsen, who served as editor of the paper for more than a decade.

Prior to his career in journalism, Boyer served as an educator for eight years. He earned his degrees in English and Journalism from Pensacola State College and University of West Florida. Boyer also has a background in business.

A native of Pensacola Fl., he has been involved in several communities in Florida and Alabama and has served in several leadership roles. He is a member of the Community of Christ Church where he served as an ordained minister.

Boyer said his goal for the paper is to be able to provide more local community news and be a presence in the community.

“My only real goal is that I am an asset to Devil’s Lake Journal and to the community,” Boyer said. “This publication has a rich history in the providing local, ethical, relevant news to the community and has been a source of inspiration and example to other publications. I am eager to work with the team at Devil’s Lake to continue that tradition as best I can.”

He said wants to make the community feel as though they are involved in the papers and believes that community involvement is key to the community papers success. Boyer said he is encouraging the residence to get involved and is encouraging readers to stop by and see him and to also send letters to the editors about local issues and to contact him on anything they feel needs to be addressed.

“The main point is, this is the community’s paper,” he said. “It’s not my paper, it’s theirs. I want to hear from them. I have an open door policy and I want to know what they have to say.”

Boyer said he plans to go around the community regularly and have “coffee with the editor” to give the community the chance to talk with him on issues around the community. He said he would love to feature more stories about members of the community and build on the sports and local government and educational news of the community as well as enhancing the digital aspect of the papers. To do that, he said he needs the help of the community.

“It’s vital that the community be willing and desiring to contribute local content,” Boyer said. “My mission is that when the community does contribute they know the material they contribute will be given every consideration.”