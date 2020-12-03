The Flooring Nook is holding its Fourth Annual Cookies and Cocoa with Santa event, where residents will have the opportunity to take a photo with Santa while enjoying cookies and cocoa.

There will also be gifts for children, Christmas crafts, a photo bomb booth and face painting from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Flooring Nook, 2077 Old St. James Road, in Rolla.

For more information residents can call 573-364-6200.