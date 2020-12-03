In an effort to ensure Lebanon residents are provided reliable transportation to allow them to live independently in their own communities, First State Community Bank presented OATS, Inc. with a check in the amount of $1,500. The funds were generated through their annual charity golf tournament.

OATS, Inc., a Missouri non-profit organization, received a donation from First State Community Bank. In an effort to ensure Lebanon residents are provided reliable transportation to allow them to live independently in their own communities, First State Community Bank presented OATS, Inc. with a check in the amount of $1,500. The funds were generated through their annual charity golf tournament.

OATS driver, staff and riders were on hand for the check presentation at the bank. “We are truly grateful to the First State Community Bank during this challenging time due to the pandemic,” said Dion Knipp, Mid-Missouri Regional Director of OATS Transit. “OATS Transit provides an invaluable service to area residents that would otherwise not be able to live independently,” Knipp added. Much of the service provided in Mid-Missouri is for medical and work transportation.

OATS, Inc. is a private, not-for-profit corporation providing specialized transportation for rural residents of any age, seniors and individuals with disabilities in 87 Missouri counties. For more information about OATS Transit please visit our website at www.oatstransit.org and facebook.com/oatstransit. Laclede County residents wanting to schedule a ride should call the OATS Transit office in Camdenton at 573-346-9986 or 833-582-4960.