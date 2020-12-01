Todd A. Olson, 54, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home.

Todd A. Olson, 54, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home. Funeral Services for Todd were held on Friday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake. Burial is in the Devils Lake Cemetery. Visitation was held on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of service. Funeral Services were live streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/amberlara. Please keep your safety and health and that of others in mind when attending the service. Todd Allen Olson was born on Nov. 1, 1966, in Devils Lake to Valerie (Olson) and Lyle Skadsem. He grew up in Devils Lake and graduated from Devils Lake Central in 1984. He took a job at Target Roofing and many years later moved to Fargo, ND, where he met the love of his life, Liz Fevig. They were united in marriage on Aug. 24, 1996, and were the proud parents of two children, Abby Elizabeth born Nov. 26, 1998, and Todd Allen Jr. born Dec. 11, 2000. They made their home in Fargo and Todd worked at MJ Dalsin Roofing and Pierce Roofing. In 2014, he moved back to Devils Lake and was employed at Nordic Fiberglass and eventually at WalMart where he was employed at the time of his death. Todd’s pride and joy were his two children and loved spending time with them. His hobbies were fishing, golfing and enjoyed watching the Vikings. He had a great sense of humor and was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Todd is survived by; his loving family, his children, Abby Olson of Minneapolis, MN, and Todd Olson Jr. of Grand Forks, ND; his mom and dad, Valerie and Lyle Skadsem of Devils Lake; wife of Fargo; sisters, Traci Hansen, Leeds, ND, and Amber Lara of Devils Lake; many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and life long best friend, Buddy. He was preceded in death by; his son, Jack Thomas; sister, Marci Dawn; uncle, Gary Olson; nephew, Kingston Lara; and grandparents, Stanton and Elma Olson and Reuben and Delores Skadsem. Urn Bearers will be; Todd’s nephews, Clint Lara Jr., Kasyn Lara, Brock Hanson and Justin Olson; and Todd’s cousins, Donovan Olson and Darcy Olson Jr.