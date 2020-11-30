Community Blood Center of the Ozarks announced the contest will feature weekly finalists for a chance to win the grand prize of a 2020 Nissan Kicks.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the exclusive not-for-profit provider of blood and plasma for patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, invites blood donors to “Get their Kicks” during the Drive 2 Save Lives Blood Drive, which runs during December and January at all CBCO blood drives and donor centers.

Beginning Dec. 1, every participant at a CBCO blood drive will be automatically entered to win a 2020 Nissan Kicks compact SUV. According to CBCO, weekly finalists will be drawn, with one of those finalists driving away in the grand prize during the culmination at the giveaway event on Feb. 6. All successful blood donors during the Drive to Save Lives promotion will also receive a comfortable long-sleeved T-shirt, perfect for those colder days.

“We are so excited to present this opportunity to our loyal blood donors,” CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts said. “The pandemic has taken a toll on blood donations and our hope is that donors will be excited about this chance of making someone’s dream come true - winning a new car while saving local lives.”

CBCO will select weekly drawing finalists each Monday afternoon during the contest, which runs through Jan. 31. The grand prize drawing will be on Feb. 6. The Drive 2 Save Lives promotion is sponsored by Youngblood Kia Nissan, KOLR 10, Ozarks Fox, KOZL 27 and Ozarksfirst.com. For full contest rules, go to www.cbco.org/drive/.