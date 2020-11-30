Sammy “Sam” True Webster, 74, of Eldon, Missouri passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Sammy “Sam” True Webster, 74, of Eldon, Missouri passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born November 7, 1946 at his family home in Camden County. The son of True “Pete” Webster and Mabel (Cyrus) Webster whom preceded him in death. He was married on October 18, 1969 in Eldon to Dixie Thompson.

He was a 1964 graduate of Camdenton High School. After graduation he then graduated from National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo, OH. He was then employed as a meat cutter with area groceries stores. On October 31, 1966 he began working for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for thirty-six years retiring in September 2002. He enjoyed fishing, camping at Truman Lake and traveling all fifty states even driving to Alaska. Sam was a member of the Ninth Street Christian Church of Eldon, MO. He loved spending time with family and friends. He dearly enjoyed attending all of his daughter’s activities and telling stories to make people laugh. He loved being able to help others and will be truly missed by all.

Survivors include,

Wife, Dixie Webster of the home

Daughters, Amy Pratt (Bryan) of New Bloomfield, MO; Audrey Williams (Daren) of Tipton, MO

Brother in law & Sister in law, Dennis & Jerry Thompson of Jefferson City, MO

His parents, two brothers, James & Ralph, and four sisters, Peggy Smith, Millie, Marilee & Bonnie preceded him in death.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Ninth Street Christian Church of Eldon, MO.

Funeral Service will be Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Ninth Street Christian Church with Chris Reynolds, Minister officiating. The service will be live screened. Burial will follow at Greenmore Memorial Gardens in Barnett, MO.

Memorials in his name are suggested to Ninth Street Christian Church of Eldon, MO.

Due to current CDC guidelines, the family is requesting that everyone attending please wear face protection and follow social distancing requirements.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO.