Dallas V. Kelly, Neosho, died peacefully on Nov. 20th, 2020 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, surround by his family at the age of 84. Dallas was born February 19, 1936 in Fairview, Missouri to Lorum and Gladys (Stipp) Kelly. He graduated from Fairview High School in 1954 and completed his education at Southwest Missouri State (now MSU), graduating in 1960. He then completed his master’s degree and elementary certification from Pittsburg State in 1968. He began his teaching career at Galena, Missouri, moving the following year to Neosho where he taught the next twelve years at the high school and then becoming principal at Field Elementary for the next seventeen years, retiring in 1990 after 30 years of service. Never one to be idle during the summer break, his various jobs were a car salesman at Patterson Motors, can shop employee at Pet Milk, school farm supervisor of students and real estate sales for Red Carpet Real Estate, continuing selling and appraising real estate after his school retirement for several years. Dallas loved coaching basketball and golf and continued the golf game during his retirement years, playing in the senior men’s league on Wednesday and with his ‘faithful friends’ group up until two weeks before he became ill. During his many years in Neosho, Dallas was always interested in community and was a firm believer in the value of education. He served on the Neosho R-5 school board, Crowder College Foundation, Neosho R-5 Charitable Foundation Board, Church Growth International Board, Food Basket brigade, meals on wheels and the men’s pre-Christmas Laymen’s League. In 1996, he and his wife, Carolyn were presented with the Book of Golden Deeds award by the Neosho Exchange Club. He was an active member of Northside Baptist church for many years, serving as a deacon and in many other various capacities. His church family meant so much to him and he loved volunteering to help others when needed. Dallas married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn in 1956 and they were blessed with 64 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Stephen Kelly and wife, Christie of Neosho and Kevin Kelly and wife, Shanna of Camdenton, Missouri; four grandchildren, Dylan Kelly and Dallas Kelly of Camdenton and Ryan Kelly and wife, Allie of Joplin and Megan Myers and husband, Clint of Diamond; one great grandson, Hudson Myers and a sister, Carolyn Throm of Aurora, Colorado. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Colleen Garrison in 2018. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at 10 am at the Northside Baptist Church and interment will follow in the Dice Cemetery, Fairview, Missouri. Friends may call at the Clark Funeral Home on Tuesday from 9 am until 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Dallas may be made to the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.

