The Fourth Annual Festival of Trees held by Court Appointed Special Advocates of South Central Missouri is underway and has gone virtual for 2020.

CASA of South Central Missouri Executive Director Matthew Evans said this year’s event “Christmas in Candyland” is presented by MO-SCI to help support CASA’s mission to advocate for every abused and neglected child in foster care.

Evans said residents should head over to the official Festival of Trees Christmas in Candyland website, www.casascmo.org/trees2020, to check for updates to keep up with all things Festival of Trees.

Here is the current line-up of Festival of Trees events taking place over the next two weeks:

Silent Auction

Sponsored by American Taco Company, CASA of South Central Missouri has officially opened the first round of the silent auction. Residents will need to check www.casascmo.org/trees2020 on Black Friday and Giving Tuesday as all the items will not go live at the same time, Evans said.

Happy Hour

All residents with tickets are invited to join CASA and MO-SCI live on Zoom for Happy Hour. Tickets may be purchased online and are $30 per person. Residents can click on the "Buy Tickets" link, which can be found at www.casascmo.org/trees2020, or can purchase tickets over the phone by calling 573-426-5437 or by emailing trees@casascmo.org.During Happy Hour, Evans said event organizers have the ability to put groups of folks in their own Happy Hour room, where they can spend the hour and catch up with friends from down the road or across the country. A link will be sent via email to register for the Happy Hour before Dec. 1. Residents who have purchased tickets and do not receive a link by Dec. 1 should call 573-426-5437. Elves will be a little frazzled around the holidays and sometimes codes get a little behind delivery, Evans said.

The Live Event

From 7 to 8 p.m. Festival of Trees will go live from its special venue. Evans said a few stores about CASA will be shared and CASA will show off their trees, a few of the silent auction items and have a lot of fun. Evans said “this year will be so different, and we ourselves, are learning how to go live this week,” so residents who have tickets purchased, will also get notification on how to join CASA — which will hopefully come with the Zoom Happy Hour information. The live event is sponsored by Forum Dental, Gingerbread House and Phelps County Bank.