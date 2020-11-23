A total of six injuries were reported from a collision on Highway 5 in Camden County Sunday morning at Twin Rivers Point.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that a 2019 Toyota Highlander being driven by Gerald Jensen, 81, of O'Fallon, was westbound when it turned into the path of a 2005 Cadillac CTS being driven by 37-year-old Dawn McCormick of Macks Creek. The Cadillac CTS proceeded to strike the Toyota Highlander in the side.

McCormick and an unnamed 5-year-old passenger, also from Macks Creek, were seriously injured and transported to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance. Jensen, 78-year-old Marilyn Jensen, 78-year-old Glenda Kramer and 82-year-old James Kramer- all of O'Fallon- were minorly injured and taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance. All but one of the six involved in the accident were wearing safety devices.

Both vehicles were reported to be totaled and towed from the scene.