Inez Killam has been helping provide Christmas gifts to lake area children for more than 30 years. As one of the organizers for the Child Advocacy Council’s Christmas is Sharing Program, work has begun to match up needy families to organizations and individuals who will adopt them for the holidays.

Clothing, dolls, crafts and toys — most families don’t ask for much, they just want something to unwrap on Christmas morning.

The Christmas is Sharing program has been in place for 40 years. In 2019, more than 720 kids were provided gifts and organizers say they expect the number of families who reach out for assistance to grow. With increased job losses in the area due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the larger number of students that the Child Advocacy provided school supplies and backpacks at the Back-to-School Fair in August, it looks like more families are in need.

Child Advocacy has been making an effort to get “adoption” forms into the hands of those who need help with Christmas, however, many families have not submitted forms yet.

Due to COVID-19, shopping trips will be limited this year, so forms need to be returned no later than December 10. In the past, the Child Advocacy has been able to be more flexible with the date, but organizers say they will have to stay firm on the deadline. Families that need assistance can obtain forms through the Child Advocacy Thrift Store, Head Start, Camden County Disabilities, Children’s Services and at lake area school districts.

New this year, a space has been rented in the Save-A-Lot strip mall where families will be able to pick up their food and gifts. This will allow them to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and safety practices.

Anyone wanting to adopt a family, make donations or for questions can call Monica Long at 573-346-0003 or Inez Killam at 573-480-4239 (ikillam1971@gmail.com). Monetary donations are also accepted in leu of adopting a family.