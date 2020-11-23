A Rolla woman was injured Sunday evening when the vehicle she was riding in struck a deer on Highway 54, just west of Macy Lane in Camden County.

A Rolla woman was injured Sunday evening when the vehicle she was riding in struck a deer on Highway 54, just west of Macy Lane in Camden County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 22-year-old Miranda Vaupel of Montreal was westbound in a 2002 Ford Windstar when the vehicle struck a deer, skidded and partially traveled off the left side of the road. The vehicle came to a rest facing southbound and blocking the eastbound lanes. A 24-year-old passenger, Keely Gruber of Rolla, was minorly injured and transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. Vaupel was not reported to have any injuries.

The Ford Windstar was moderately damaged and towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Office in its response.