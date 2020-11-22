A trio from Montreal were seriously injured Saturday morning in a head-on collision on Route A in Camden County, just west of Freedom Ridge Road.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that a 2007 Chevrolet 1500 being driven by Nicky Winn, 53, was westbound when it crossed the center of the road and struck a 2017 Mercedes GLC being driven by 67-year-old Jerry Allee. Winn, Allee and a 63-year-old passenger, Deborah Allee, were transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Mercy EMS and Osage Beach EMS. Winn was also charged with driving while intoxicated.

Both vehicles were reported to be totaled and were towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Office in its response.