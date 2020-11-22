The Rolla Downtown Business Association launched the 2020 Shop Downtown Rolla for Christmas promotion that continues through December.

The popular promotion which rewards customers for shopping in the downtown businesses will continue through Saturday, Dec. 12. Two lucky winners will receive $250 in Downtown Dollars when their names are drawn.

As shoppers spend $10 in any of the participating businesses, they may receive a punch on the free punch cards.

When the card has received five punches, the customer may enter to win one of the two drawings, by completing the simple entry form on the back and drop off at one of the three downtown banks, PCB, First State Community Bank or Southern Bank. The completed cards may be dropped off in person or at the drive through locations in downtown.

“We have 29 businesses participating this year which is more than ever before,” said Rolla Downtown Business Association president Lonna Sowers. “This is our way of thanking folks for shopping locally and supporting our downtown businesses.”

Participating businesses

Alex’s Pizza Palace

Location: 122 W. 8th St. Website: http://www.alexspizza.com Hours: Sunday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Note: Alex’s asks that residents order online instead of calling in orders. Alex’s offers dine in, curbside, carry out and delivery.

Alcion Smith, Paul Mitchell Focus Stylist

Location: 116 W. 8th St. Website: http://alcionsmith.com Hours: Tuesday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Contact: Book online

Blossom Basket Florist

Location: 910 Cedar St. Website:https://www.blossombasketflorist.com Hours: Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Contact: 573-364-7101

Crosshairs Barbershop

Location: 708 N. Pine St. Website:https://www.facebook.com/Crosshairs-Barbershop-Rolla Hours: Tuesday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact: 573-578-0013

DiTrapani’s Italian Bistro

Location: 400 E. 6th St. Website: https://www.facebook.com/DiTrapanisItalianBistro Hours: Wednesday - Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and reopen at 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2. p.m. Contact: 573-426-3570

Elissa’s at Benton Square

Location: 400 E. 6th St. Website: http://bentonsquarerolla.com Hours: Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 573-426-4310

Forgotten Finds

Location: 203 E. 6th St. Website: http://Forgottenfindsrolla.com Hours: Tuesday - Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact:forgottenfindsrolla@gmail.com, https://www.facebook.com/ForgottenFindsRolla Note: During quarantine the store will be closed. Online sales are available with arranged pickup.

Hoppers Pub and Restaurant

Location: 723 N. Pine St. Website: http://hopperspub.com Hours: Monday - Friday from 4 p.m. to close, Saturday - Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to close. Contact: 573-774-0135, https://www.facebook.com/HoppersPub

IL Bacio Day Spa

Location: 400 E. 6th St. Website: http://www.ilbaciodayspa.com Hours: Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: 573-364-1759, https://www.facebook.com/ilbaciodayspa/

John’s Firestone

Location: 205 W. 10th St. Website: https://johnsfirestone.com Hours: Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Contact: 573-364-4815, https://www.facebook.com/Johns-Firestone-152151448142619

Kent Jewelry

Location: 907 Pine St. Website: https://kentjewelryrolla.com Hours: Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: 573 364-1030, https://www.facebook.com/kentjewelry

Murphy’s Hair Studio

Location: 214 W. 8th St. Website: https://www.murphyshairstudio.com Hours: Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Later times available by appointment. Contact: 573-341-5800, murphyshairstudio@gmail.com

NaCl+H2O

Location: 817 N. Pine St. Website: https://naclh2orolla.com Hours: Monday - Thursday from 5-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 5-9 p.m., Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: 573-426-6699, https://www.facebook.com/NaClH2ORolla

NAPA Auto Parts

Location: 600 N. Rolla St. Website: https://www.napaonline.com Hours: Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 573-458-5566

Ozark Actors Theatre

Location: 701 N Cedar St. Website: https://www.ozarkactorstheatre.org Contact: 573-364-9523, https://www.facebook.com/OzarkActorsTheatre

PC Tech

Location: 908 N. Pine St. Website: http://pctechinc.com/index.php/2020/06/08/welcome-to-pc-technologies Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 573-364-3049, https://www.facebook.com/pctechrolla

Public House Brewing Company

Location: 600 N. Rolla St. Website: https://www.publichousebrewery.com Hours: Monday - Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Contact: 573-426-2337, https://www.facebook.com/publichousebrewery

Red Door Boutique

Location: 702 N Pine St. Website: https://www.reddoorgiftsandboutique.com Hours: Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: 573-308-9921

Red Door Clearance Corner

Location: Red Door's Clearance Corner was added across the street from Red Door Gifts in 2019, with items at 40-50% off retail price. Hours: Wednesday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: 573-308-9921

Red Door Gifts

Location: 700 N. Pine St. Website: https://www.reddoorgiftsrolla.com Hours: Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: 573-364-0016

Russ & Rena’s Place

Location: 200 E. 6th St. Website: https://russandrenasplace.com Hours: Monday - Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Contact: 573-364-6716

Soda & Scoops on Route 66

Location: 819 N. Pine St. Website: http://www.sodaandscoops.com Hours: Monday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday - Thursday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday - Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Contact: 573-578-0866

Taco & Burrito Express

Location: 816 N. Pine St. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Taco-burrito-express-101115728104779 Hours: Monday - Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Contact: 573-426-4398

Taylor’s Jewelry

Location: 813 N. Pine St. Website: https://www.taylorsjewelrystore.com Hours: Tuesday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact: 573-364-2264

That 1 Store

Location: 609 N. Pine St. Website: https://tiggerliller7.wixsite.com/wacky-daze Hours: Monday - Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: https://www.facebook.com/that1storeinrolla

The Purest Food Market

Location: 1007 N. Pine St. Website: https://thepurestfoodmarket.com Hours: Monday - Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact: 573-426-3121

Three Sisters Resale & Consignment

Location: 713 N. Pine St. Website: https://threesistersmo.com Hours: Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday 9:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: 573-426-4822

University Book & Supply

Location: 1107 N. Pine St. Website: https://www.bkstr.com/efollettstore Hours: Monday - Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact: 573-368-5558

Uptown Bridal & Florist

Location: 712 N. Pine St. Website: http://www.uptownbridalandflorist.com Hours: Tuesday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: 573-368-4321