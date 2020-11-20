A St. Louis man was injured Thursday morning in a collision on Route A at Seven Springs Road in Camden County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Tyler Severns, 24, of Joplin, was turning left to head northbound in a 2020 Mercedes Sprinter 2500 when he was struck in the side by a 2000 Ford F150 being driven by Scott Ecker, 51, of St. Louis. Both drivers were reported to be wearing safety devices and Ecker was transported by private conveyance to Lake Regional Hospital to treat minor injuries. Severns was not reported to have any injuries.

Both vehicles received moderate damage. The F150 was towed from the scene and the Mercedes Sprinter 2500 was secured roadside, pending removal by the owner.