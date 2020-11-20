Louise Jo Anne Purington, 100 of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Eventide Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake.

Louise Jo Anne Purington, 100 of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Eventide Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake. Mass of Christian Burial for Louise will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake with Reverend Steven Wirth celebrating the Mass. The Rosary will be led by Gary Kurtz at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery with lunch to follow the graveside service at the KC Club. The Mass will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/stjosephdvl. Please keep your health and safety and that of others in mind when attending services. Masks and social distancing are required as mandated by the City Commission. Louise Jo Anne Eisenzimmer was born on April 3, 1920, at her home in Devils Lake to Leopold and Johanna (Keller) Eisenzimmer. Louise attended both grade and high school in Knox, ND, graduating in 1938 from Knox High School. Louise was married to Lyle E. Purington on Nov. 7, 1939, in the Catholic Church in Knox, and they were blessed with 47 years of marriage. Lyle and Louise had four children; Connie, Terry, Patti and Cindy. Louise had a great sense of humor. Her greatest love was her family, her faith in God, baking and cooking for family and friends. She loved company, dancing, BINGO, cards and bowling. Louise is survived by; her three daughters, Connie (Ron) Lerol of Finley, ND, Patti Suchan of Fargo, ND, and Cindy (Tom) Togstad of Wilber, NE; daughter-in-law, Becky Purington; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Evelyn Eisenzimmer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Louise was preceded in death by; her parents; husband, Lyle; son, Terry Purington; seven brothers, John, Kasper, Julius, Joseph, Leo Eisenzimmer; and brothers, Michael and Joseph - in infancy; sister, Elizabeth Haug; son-in-law, Bob Suchan; special friend, Roy Sheets; and several grandchildren. Blessed be the memory of Louise (Eisenzimmer) Purington. Casket Bearers will be; grandchildren, Michael Townsend and Kris Townsend; and special friends, Dean Klier, Gary Kurtz, Don Herda and Kurt Lerol. Honorary Bearers will be; her grandchildren, Michael Senger, Vicki Lewton, Cheryl Schwebs, Jay Togstad, Brian Togstad, Will Togstad, Terry Togstad and Tim Purington. Music will be provided by Lynne Webster and Audrey Myklebust.