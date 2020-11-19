The Lake Ozark Police Department has kicked off its annual Gloves for Love campaign.

The Lake Ozark Police Department has kicked off its annual Gloves for Love campaign. The LOPD collects gloves, hats, mittens, etc., for children who might not have warm items for the cold winter months. The winter clothing is then donated to School of the Osage Heritage School before the Christmas break.

Area residents can drop off winter items at the Lake Ozark City Hall, 3162 Bagnell Dam Blvd., during regular office hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.





