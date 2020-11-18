Upon arrival at the vehicle stop, our officers were able to identify all three subjects as the individuals from the Coach Outlet Store along with $4,092.00 worth of unpaid merchandise in the vehicle. All three subjects were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Camden County Jail awaiting charges.

On November 17, 2020, at approximately 1:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to a stealing in progress call at the Coach Outlet Store, 4540 Osage Beach Parkway.

As officers were en route to the scene, dispatch advised two black females and one black male left the store in a black Chevy Equinox with several hundreds of dollars in merchandise not paid for. While on the scene taking the report, a Miller County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle matching this description at the intersection of Highways 54 and 242. Upon arrival at the vehicle stop, our officers were able to identify all three subjects as the individuals from the Coach Outlet Store along with $4,092.00 worth of unpaid merchandise in the vehicle.

All three subjects were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Camden County Jail awaiting charges. The Osage Beach Police Department was assisted by the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.