The Patrol’s YouTube channel will host original videos to educate the public about traffic safety, the agency, the services it provides, and show the wide variety of career opportunities with the Patrol.

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, invites the public to visit the Missouri State Highway Patrol's YouTube channel.

“We are launching our YouTube channel today and invite the public to visit us,” said Col. Olson. “Our mission of service and protection extends to every person in this state. While the most important contacts are those that occur when a trooper speaks with someone or stops to assist them, it’s important that we reach our stakeholders wherever they happen to be. The Patrol’s YouTube channel provides us with another platform for educating and informing the public.”

“I invite the public to take a few moments, visit us on YouTube, and view our launch video, ‘This is your Missouri State Highway Patrol,’” said Col. Olson. “We plan to have an active YouTube channel, so stay tuned. Of course, you’ll still be able to find us on our social media accounts. Most importantly, you’ll find us throughout the state exactly where you need us to be.”

Too many people die in traffic crashes each year in Missouri. The choices you make when you’re behind the wheel matter. Make good choices, so you’ll never have to say, “If I could just go back …”

