The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce has joined the Small Business Saturday Coalition, which together with American Express will support this year's Small Business Saturday® celebration, on Nov. 28.

Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting the independent businesses that make the area’s communities unique and provide invaluable contributions to the economy.

Participating local businesses as well as list of all special Small Business Saturday deals are listed below. The list is also available at www.itsallherelocal.com. Residents are encouraged to check back often as more businesses are added daily. The site also provides a digital map to help residents find Shop Small savings.

Participating Businesses

— American Kitchen, 1222 Old Route 66, Suite A, in St. Robert. — Bow and Barrel Sportsmen Center, 22940 Harlan Lane, in St. Robert. — Eircil's Jewelry, 317 N. St., in Waynesville. — JP's Hair Supply, 743 Missouri Avenue, No.5, in St. Robert. — Just Because Gift Shop, 115 N. Benton St., Suite 1, in Waynesville. — New Look Consignment Store, 743 Missouri Ave, Suite 6, in St. Robert. — Laura's Jewelry Designs LLC, 529 State Highway Y, in St. Robert. — Lost in the Woods Antiques and Collectibles, 218 E. Route 66, in Waynesville. — Route 66 Community Art Gallery - Pics by Jax, 107 E. Route 66, in Waynesville. — Westside Salon & Boutique, 400 W. Route 66, in Waynesville.

Participating Restaurants

— Piney River Taproom, 326 E. Route 66, in Waynesville.

Residents can also take part in the #ShopSmall Selfie Event. Community members can show-off their shopping skills by taking photos at their favorite local businesses. Post to the Chamber Shop Small FB Event page, tag the businesses in each photo and share them with hashtags; #AmexSBSChampion, #ShopSmall, #SmallBizSat, and #ItsAllHereLocal.

Also, on Shop Small Saturday, the chamber will be kicking off a new event, Light Up Pulaski County. The chamber will have a special Santa decoration out in the community at a participating business from www.itsallherelocal.com. Residents that spot him, can take a picture with him and share it on Facebook or Instagram with hashtag #WSRCSantaSpotted. Every picture shared with the hashtag #WSRCSantaSpotted, will be entered to win a special prize. For the depiction of the Special Santa, visit the chamber’s Facebook page at facebook.com/WaynesvilleStRobertChamber or www.wsrchamber.com.

Nov. 28 marks the 11th year of Small Business Saturday, backed by American Express. Dedicated to supporting the diverse range of local businesses that create jobs, boost the economy, and enhance neighborhoods around the country, Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 in response to small business owners’ most pressing need: getting more customers. Learn more at ShopSmall.com, instagram.com/shopsmall, facebook.com/SmallBusinessSaturday