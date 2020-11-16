The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District responded to a fire at the ReeceNichols and Rock Island Insurance building located along Bagnell Dam Blvd.

The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District has released information about a commercial structure fire on November 15.

According to a press release issued by the chief Mark Amsinger, fire units were dispatched at 3:12 a.m. to 2860 Bagnell Dam Boulevard for a report of a commercial structure fire. They arrived on the scene around 3:20 a.m. and found a two-story commercial structure that was 30% involved with fire showing from the roof.

Fire units deployed several hand lines and made an offensive attack on the fire. The fire was being driven by strong winds with gust around 30 miles per hour. Fire units transitioned into defensive operations using ground monitors and an aerial to knock down the fire. Once the fire was knocked down, crews re-entered the structure to extinguish several hot spots in the structure. The fire was marked under control at 5:33 a.m. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to investigate the fire. The fire is currently under investigation.

The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District was assisted by: Lake Ozark Police Department, Osage Beach Fire Protection District, Miller County Ambulance District, Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, Rocky Mount Fire Protection District, Moreau Fire Protection District, Eldon Fire Department, Mid County Fire Protection District, and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.



