State Fair Community College announced it will shift the remainder of the fall semester courses on all campuses to alternative delivery, using online-based instruction and video-conferencing on Nov. 30 following the Thanksgiving break. SFCC has campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and Whiteman Air Force Base.

While the shift will apply to most courses, those engaged in labs and clinical studies will continue to meet in person with protective measures including face coverings and social distancing.

“This is a precautionary measure to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 following the holiday break,” said SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson. “We expect many of our employees and students, including our residents, will travel and gather with families for the holiday. When you consider this, along with the rise in cases across our state, and particularly within Pettis County and many of the area hospitals operating at or near capacity, we feel shifting to alternative delivery for a few weeks is in everyone’s best interest.”

This shift will affect the majority of on-site courses; however, all campuses will remain open with support offices following existing safety protocols, which include face coverings and social distancing.

At this time, the shift does not affect students enrolled in dual credit courses held off-campus or students enrolled in the State Fair Career and Technology Center. This is subject to change based on COVID-19 data from partnering school districts and health departments.

State Fair Community College joins the University of Missouri, Moberly Area Community College, Three Rivers Community College, North Central Missouri College, and St. Charles Community College in this temporary shift to alternative delivery of courses following the Thanksgiving break.

The last day of coursework at SFCC for the fall semester is Dec. 11, with finals held Dec. 14–18. Students should direct any questions about their coursework to their instructors.



