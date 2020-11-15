Four students at Camdenton High School scored among the top business students nationwide.

Four students at Camdenton High School scored among the top business students nationwide on rigorous exams to test their business knowledge. The exams are part of the school’s High School of Business™ program, a national accelerated business administration program of MBA Research and Curriculum Center. Approximately 6,000 students from across the nation participated in the program during the 2019-20 school year.



Receiving top scores were:

Raegan Waters for Principles of Management

Ryan LeMay for Principles of Business

Tyler Ames for Principles of Business

Hunter Stanfield for Leadership



Students participating in High School of Business™ complete real, hands-on business projects through a series of six courses. The program also includes observational internships, opportunities to earn college credit, and local oversight via a steering team of college faculty, business professionals, and school personnel.

High School of Business™ is a program of MBA Research, a non-profit organization specializing in educational research and the development of business and marketing curriculum for high schools and colleges across the U.S. The accelerated program is designed for college-bound students with interest in business administration careers, such as marketing, finance, entrepreneurship, or management. For more information about the national organization, visit www.MBAResearch.org/HSB. Contact Karen Fehrmann or Nickie Jones at 573-346-9232.