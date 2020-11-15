Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Tim Jacobsen has resigned and will be taking a job in Fort Smith, Ark.

He was chosen over Elgin Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Krislee Murphy and former Food, Music & Technology Director for the New Orleans Business Alliance William Sabo. He will begin in his new role at the end of December or on Jan. 1, 2021, according to A&P Commissioner Storm Nolan.

Jacobsen has for 15 years been the Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director. In this role, he manages 14 staff and works in concert with Tri-County Lodging Association on sales, budgeting, forecasting and marketing to increase leisure travel and increase convention business. He has also worked on economic development to create new facilities, improve qualified workforce and increase affordable housing.

From February 2004 to May 2005, Jacobsen was the General Manager of the Inn at Grand Glaize Lakeside Resort & Conference Center, where he restructured all departments in his strategic plan for overall growth and exceeded financial goals and improved customer service. He held managing and administrative roles at seven hotels before his involvement prior to his two most recent roles.

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill said Jacobsen was chosen over Sabo and Murphy for his “wealth of experience,” adding that all three candidates were interviewed by the A&P commissioners before the decision was made.

Jacobsen will replace longtime former A&P director Claude Legris. Legris was responsible for helping Fort Smith become the location for the United States Marshals Museum and guided the Fort Smith Convention Center to seven consecutive years of record revenue.

His salary is set at $115,000 annually with a $10,000 performance-based bonus.

“We are very excited he has accepted this position,” McGill said.



