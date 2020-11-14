Randy Lee Murphy, Anderson, departed this life on November 11, 2020 at his home. Randy was born January 25, 1966 in Neosho to Roy E. Murphy and Eudene (Rigdon) Murphy. He grew up in Neosho and attended Neosho High School.

Randy married Beverly Garvin in 1984. They lived in Southwest City and divorced in 2001.

They had two children, Ronnie Lee Murphy and Jennifer Echo Murphy (Ware). Randy never re-married. He resided in Anderson, Missouri for the remainder of his life.

Randy is survived by his mother, Eudene Murphy, his son Ronnie Murphy and wife Leslie and their son - his only grandchild, Remington Lee Murphy, his daughter Jennifer Ware and husband Ronnie, his brother, Richard Murphy and wife Cindy, his sister Nancy Taylor and husband Trent, his sister-in-law Lee Ann Sontheimer Murphy and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his two uncles Ray Murphy and wife Kathy and Jerry Rigdon and wife Sue, all of Neosho.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Roy E. Murphy, and older brother, Roy Wayne Murphy.

Randy worked primarily as an industrial maintenance technician. He also drove a school bus for the McDonald County School District, bought and sold cars and drove a semi-truck hauling grain and rock. There wasn’t much that Randy couldn’t do. Randy was an avid musician and played in many local bands, enjoyed fishing for white bass and hunting. Randy loved working on CB radios, computers and building websites as well as knapping arrowheads from local flint.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Ozark Funeral Home.

A memorial for Randy will be announced at a later date.