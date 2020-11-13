Phelps County Medical Leaders released the following public statement on COVID-19

Friday.

As physicians and leaders of the hospital and health systems in the Phelps County region, we are united in fighting the spread of COVID-19. Every region of the state is experiencing increases in positive cases, and hospitalizations are surging. The spike of positive COVID-19 cases is putting incredible stress on doctors, nurses, therapists, custodians, food services and support staff who continue to suffer additional stress and risk their own infection, illness and mortality on a daily basis.

Phelps Health, Mercy and Your Community Health Center will continue requiring staff, patients and visitors to follow public safety protocols, including wearing masks, conducting wellness screenings upon entry to our facilities and limiting visitors. We urge everyone to do their part, which includes following established guidelines: wear a mask, maintain a distance of at least six feet from other individuals, avoid social gatherings and practice frequent hand washing to keep your friends, neighbors, family and our healthcare workers safe.

Every Phelps County resident needs to join us in taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of this deadly disease. We also urge every community leader to continue to promote and support the message that compliance with the above stated guidelines is necessary to help prevent catastrophic increases in hospital admissions.

We draw on data and guidance from public health experts to guide our decision-making. By taking these measures, you can help keep our healthcare facilities from becoming overwhelmed and remain safe places for patients to receive both routine and emergency care.

Please support our dedicated and courageous healthcare staff as they continue the fight against COVID-19. Together, we can keep this dangerous virus under control.

Stuart Gipson, CEO

Your Community Health Center

Matt Porter, MD, Medical Director

Your Community Health Center

Sean McEnaney, MD, Physician Section Chair

Mercy Clinic Rolla Region

Charlene Rioux, Director of Operations

Mercy Clinic Rolla Region

Edward Clayton, CEO

Phelps Health

Nathan Ratchford, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Phelps Health

Erik AuBuchon, DO, Chief of Staff

Phelps Health