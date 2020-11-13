Doris F. (Ketter) Henry, 93, a longtime resident of Neosho, Missouri passed away on the 11th day of November, 2020. Doris was born in Mexico, Missouri on December 3, 1926 to Lewis O. Ketter and Emily M. (Blum) Ketter. She attended a rural Audrain County grade school and Mexico High School graduating in 1944. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 1948 with a Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Business and Public Administration. She married George A. Henry on September 3, 1948 in Columbia, Missouri and moved to Neosho in 1950. After 66 years of marriage George preceded her death on September 21, 2014.

Surviving are three daughters and spouses: Susan and Christopher Hoberock, Nevada MO; Sharon and Gregory Shook, Independence, MO; and Shirley and Dennis Hogenkamp, Leawood, KS. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Jared Hoberock, Grant Hoberock, Meredith Hoberock, Ryan Shook, and Kelsey Shook. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her three siblings Edward Ketter, Eldon Ketter, and Eleanor Ketter.

She was an active member of the Neosho United Methodist Church and the Christian Builder’s Class of the church. Also an active member and past president of the JO Chapter of P.E.O. She was a homemaker after briefly working as a bookkeeper in Columbia and Neosho.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Neosho United Methodist Church. Private graveside service and burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Newtonia.

Her daughters thank the former and current nurses and caregivers at SeniorCare Homes, especially Shandala, Doris, Emily, Denise, Paige, Kizzy, Aszelia, and Tracee for their kindness, tender care, and friendship. Our mom had many moments of joy. We also thank Shana at Ascend Hospice for providing comfort and compassion.

