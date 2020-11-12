After about a year of work, Girl Scout Troop 20028, made up of members Emily Green, Aubrey Hammond, Carmen Lundquist, Rachel Willey, and troop leaders Nicole Lundquist and Betsey Willey, completed its Silver Award Service Project this past week.

Nothing has come easy in 2020. Postponements, cancellations, and setbacks have turned into a community this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Girl Scout Troop 20028 persisted.

After about a year of work, Girl Scout Troop 20028, made up of members Emily Green, Aubrey Hammond, Carmen Lundquist, Rachel Willey, and troop leaders Nicole Lundquist and Betsey Willey, completed its Silver Award Service Project this past week. The Silver Award is the highest award a Cadet can receive before moving onto Senior status.

The troop's project was a stepping stone rosary, which is located at the northwest corner of the playground at St. Joseph's Catholic School. Lundquist said that the girls chose this project because it looked like a great way to fulfill the silver award requirements and give back to the school all the girls had attended.

"The girls put in 50 hours to fulfill one of the requirements for the award," Lundquist said. "It probably took a little bit longer than that because we had a few broken stones along the way and had to redo a little bit. They started it last fall, and with COVID we were at a standstill for a couple of months, but we were able to get back at it this summer."

When the cadets, troop leaders, and those willing to help were able to get back to work to build the rosary, two to three hours at a time would be dedicated to designing the stones and pouring the cement. After letting the cement sit and sealing the stones, the Cadets began to map out where they wanted to place the stones.

"After we mapped out the stones, we called in the dad's to help dig some holes for them," Lundquist said. "We purchased all of our materials. The girls had a little bit of funds from selling cookies, so we used that money towards that."

After months of mapping out, designing, and putting in the stones, the Cadets are proud that the project was finished according to Lundquist. They presented a slideshow and a mock setup of the stones to the school to give a visual of where it was going to go and how big it was going to be.

"All the teachers have been very receptive to it and are planning on using it in their religious education classes," Lundquist said. "They'll take the kids out to it to do the classes. The school is really excited."

The use of the stepping stone rosary is for each individual to step on a stone, representing a part of the rosary prayer. In addition to the rosary, the Cadets also purchased a bench to put next to the rosary for prayer.

The Silver Award Service Project acts as a right of passage from the Cadet level of the Girl Scout Program into the Senior level. Senior level girls scouts are made up of high school freshmen and sophomores. The Gold Award Service Project, which is completed at the Senior level, is to be down by the scout on their own. 100 hours are required for the Gold Award.

While the Gold Award is the next task the troop is looking forward to, they are still celebrating a year's worth of work coming to a close.

"I'm pretty proud of the girls," Lundquist said. "I'm proud of their dedication and that they stuck with it. Some kids at this age don't stick with things, so to see them do it and finish it is pretty cool."

Jack Williams covers Lake Region sports and general news for The Devils Lake Journal. Contact him via email at JGWilliams1@gannett.com, on Twitter @jackgwilliams, or phone at 701-662-2127.