On 11/10/2020 the Lake Area Narcotics Group and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the area of Bollinger Creek Road in Climax Springs. Upon execution of the search warrant, a non-licensed marijuana grow operation was located. As a result of the search warrant, approximately 495 marijuana plants, a quantity of processed marijuana, a quantity of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia was seized. One male subject was arrested and transported to the Camden County Correctional Facility and placed on a 24-hour hold

James Garr age 57 of Climax Springs was charged with Felony Manufacture of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia. Garr remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility on a $100,00.00 surety bond.