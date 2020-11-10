Stanley R. Touche, 52, of Devils Lake, ND, and Tokio, ND, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident at rural St. Michael, ND.

Stanley R. Touche, 52, of Devils Lake, ND, and Tokio, ND, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident at rural St. Michael, ND. Visitation will be held at the Dakotah Oyate Lutheran Church, rural Tokio on Tuesday, Nov. 10 beginning at 5 until 8 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. The procession to Tokio will leave at 4 p.m. on Tuesday from the City Plaza in Devils Lake. Funeral Services for Stanley will be on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at the church with Reverend Larry Thiele officiating. Stanley will be laid to rest with his mother and brother in the Dakotah Oyate Cemetery. Stanley Russell Touche, son of Mary Esther Greywind was born on Sept. 28, 1968, at Devils Lake. He grew up in the Tokio area and completed his education at the Trapper Creek Job Corp in Montana. Stanley and Jean Robertson were together for many years and were the proud parents of Nicholas, Delia and Allen. Stanley worked at various jobs on the Spirit Lake Nation and in the Lake Region. For the past several years, Stanley has made his home in Devils Lake. He was at one time married to Ashley Redfox and they welcomed their beautiful daughter Shealey into the family. Stanley had a very unique gift as a mechanic. He loved working on cars and could fix just about anything that needed fixing. He always did his best to get the job done. The past several years, Stanley has endured several health problems. He was a man of few words, but in his heart he loved his family, was so proud of any of their accomplishments and talents and treasured the time he was able to spend with them. Stanley is survived by; his children, Nicholas Touche, Delia Touche, Shealey Touche, Luke Georgeson and Anthony Weicker; grandchildren, Trayson Touche, Alana Touche, Wicnahpi Old Rock “Chompi” and several more precious grandchildren; brothers, Earl Ulmer and Allen Touche; sisters, Brenda Touche and Esperanza DeChamp; special family friends, the Virgil Feather family and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by; his mother, Mary Greywind Landers; son, Allen John Touche; brother, Omar Touche; and sister, Roberta Ott; and other beloved family.