East Central College in Rolla is providing students with ample resources to succeed. And one resource in particular are the Student Success Sessions.

Created and led by Jessica Robart, Student Success Coordinator at ECC Rolla, the 30-minute workshops offer varying topic, ranging from logging into and navigating Canvas, to being successful in online classes, and creating study groups.

In addition to Robart, the sessions are by led qualified tutors Susan Donaldson and Kirby Moreland.

“When students attend success sessions, they are very engaged,” Robart said.

“These workshops give students a chance to network with other students they don’t know or with faculty members. It’s great to build those relationships.”

The tips students learn in these sessions are helping them in their coursework as well as in future careers.

“We do career exploration as well,” Robart said. “Sometimes we will have someone from Missouri Career Centers come and do different types of career assessments with the students.”

She noted that students learn interview skills, resume writing sessions to help them write a resume or look over their resumes.

“We try to offer a wide variety of options for our students,” she added.

The Student Success Sessions also cover specific topics that faculty members recommend. Robart visits each class at least once at the beginning of the year to let students know about the services that the Success Center provides.

Robart explained that faculty sometimes offer students extra credit for attending the sessions.

“That collaboration between faculty and staff has been so helpful,” she added.

Workshops take place at Rolla Technical Center Room 139 from 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. The sessions will continue until the Thanksgiving break.

For more information on Student Success Sessions, or tutoring at the Rolla locations, visit www.eastcentral.edu/rolla/ or contact Robart at Jessica.Robart@EastCentral.edu.