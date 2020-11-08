In Loving Memory of Donald Ray Coffman

Don lost his battle with heart disease and cancer on Monday, November 2, 2020.

He was born in Stella, MO, on October 14, 1946. His parents were Annabell Marie (Kitts) Coffman and Charles Eugene (Gene) Coffman.

Don attended Neosho High School where he graduated in 1964. He then attended Crowder College. He loved the outdoors and played and excelled in many sports. His favorites were fishing, bowling, softball, and especially golf.

1967 he met his future wife, Marsha Sue McGinty, the day before he left for National Guard Boot Camp. They were married the next year on January 20, 1968. They have celebrated 52 years together.

Don and Marsha had 2 sons, Chris and Steve. One of Don’s great joys was coaching and teaching them in various baseball and basketball leagues.

For close to 30 years, Don was a car salesman at Ranz Motor Company in Chanute, KS. He was known as an “unpushy” salesman and took great care of his clients and their vehicles.

Since moving to Yates Center in 1973, Don has enjoyed his community and made many friends. For forty years, he has enjoyed spending time with his golfing and poker buddies.

Those who will always love and remember Don are: his wife Marsha, his son Christopher Hale Coffman and his 3 children, Layla, Ethan, and Kai; his son Stephen Charles Coffman and his 2 children Reece and Autumn; his sister Roanna Eads and husband Chris; his cousin who is like his sister, Sandra Winchester; and his sister-in-law Sharon Whitworth; and numerous nephews, nieces, and friends.

Memorial services will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Yates Center United Methodist Church.

The family will meet with friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday,November 19 at Campbell Funeral Home in Yates Center.

The family requests memorials to “Friends for Life” which may be sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, PO Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783.